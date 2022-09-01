Instagram and the “precise location”: Confusion about iPhone location sharing

After an iOS update, Instagram accesses the exact location, says a viral warning – criminals would use that. There’s not much wrong with that.

A relatively new feature of iOS location sharing has raised concern among some users: Since an iOS update, is accessing precise location instead of just a rough location, according to a warning message widely shared on Instagram and other social networks at the moment becomes. Stalkers and criminals could misuse such location data. For self-protection, users are advised to turn off the “Precise location” option in the settings under Instagram > Location.

No change from iOS updates

There are also variations of the original text that claim, among other things, that Instagram has been able to track the exact location since an iPhone update. Other users are irritated that social apps can access the exact location at all. The warnings were already making such waves that Instagram commented: In an opinion the Facebook/Meta subsidiary emphasized that the social network does not share location data with third parties. Like other services, Instagram uses “precise location for things like place markers and map features.”

The most recent iOS updates – be it iOS 15, 15.6, 15.6.1 or the beta of iOS 16 – brought no change whatsoever in terms of location sharing, which is completely in the hands of the user. The switch for the “exact location” has been around for almost two years: With iOS 14, Apple introduced the option to only release a rough location instead of the exact location. Instead of the position, which is often accurate to within a few meters, apps then only receive an approximate indication of where s, for example at city level – more than sufficient for many services. Such a rough location release also exists as an option in Android from version 12.

User shares location – exact or rough

The user has control over the location release: He must first give Instagram and other apps such as TikTok, BeReal & Co permission to access the location at all and then also has the option of only sharing the rough location instead of the exact one. This can be adjusted individually for each app in the iOS settings.

picture 1 from 3

Location Sharing in iOS – Accurate vs. Rough (3 pics)

Since iOS 14 it has been possible to only share your own location roughly instead of exactly. To do this, tap “Exactly: On” with your finger when you first consent to sharing your location…



Alternatively, open the “Privacy & Security” settings, tap “Location Services” at the top, and you’ll see a long list of details about all location sharing apps. If you allowed Instagram access to the location services several years ago, but do not want to share the exact location, you can change this later in the settings as described.

The original warning is therefore not very true, and there are also no concrete indications of the resulting break-ins and robberies. Of course, it’s possible for precise location data to be misused for such purposes, which is why most platforms, including Instagram, now remove the EXIF ​​data from uploaded photos and videos that also contain embedded location information. For users, however, it’s a good reminder to think about what you’re sharing where – and to check the location releases on the smartphone and adjust them if necessary.