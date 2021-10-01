Instagram and Facebook Messenger unify their group chat. How does it work?

Facebook wants to unite its instant messaging apps. The social media giant has been warning of this movement for some time, and today it has kept its word. In this way, Facebook Messenger groups are now Instagram groups too. Or what is the same: you can include contacts from one or another platform in Messenger or Instagram groups. Yesterday the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg announced the integration of Reels to Facebook, and now the chats of its main social networks are unified. And beware, it is not the only change that we will see. More than anything because, as the Internet giant has declared through an official statement, now you will be able to see an indicator if there are several people writing at the same time, polls arrive on Instagram, new topics and other exclusive content. Facebook wants to unify its messaging apps The truth is that the big F has long wanted to unify its Messenger and Instagram messaging services. First was the possibility of linking the accounts between both platforms so that you can enjoy the functions offered by each of them. From now on, Instagram accounts that have been linked with Messenger will be able to join groups from either of the two platforms. And how do you see the contacts of one or another social network? Well, it’s very simple: whether you enter through Instagram or Messenger, you will see the contacts of the other social network at the end of everything in the list of suggestions. On the other hand, Instagram and Messenger will have three new themes to give your conversations a personal touch. And beware, there are some with augmented reality effects that get very funny effects. To finish with all the news that Facebook has published, say that Instagram groups will now be able to add surveys, a function that until now was exclusive to Messenger. In addition, you can also see through a callsign if there are several people writing at the same time in a Messenger or Instagram group. Say that the deployment of this update is being global, so we can assume that in the coming weeks it will reach all devices. Therefore, stay tuned because very soon you will be able to invite your Instagram friends to participate in a group chat on Messenger or vice versa. Will the next step be the WhatsApp app? >