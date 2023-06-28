Instagram and Facebook are now much safer for teens

- Advertisement -

Meta, the company behind popular platforms like and , has taken an important step in the protection and well-being of young users by introducing a series of parental control tools. Recognizing that today’s are digital natives immersed in an Internet-centric world, the company seeks to provide parents with the necessary tools to monitor and ensure the safety of their children. The new Meta Family Center offers new tools for guardians, including a hub in Messenger, where parents can monitor their teens’ online activities. These tools also allow you to block messages not to prevent harmful interactions -and even send reminders to your children-. Many options that are interesting These new tools allow parents or guardians to access the privacy and security settings of their teenagers, which makes it possible to monitor changes in the Messenger contact list and evaluate the amount of time spent in the application. If, for example, your teenager writes to someone, you can choose to have a notification generated. In addition to parental control tools, Meta is rolling out notifications to alert teens when they’ve spent 20 minutes on Facebook, encouraging them to set daily time limits, which can also be set by parents. For Instagram users, the company is exploring a new feature that asks teens to close the app if they’ve been browsing Reels late at night. With teens spending an average of 7 hours and 22 minutes a day in front of screens, this feature might be just what every other online platform should have. Therefore, it is an excellent step taken by Meta. Meta wants to protect teens If Facebook has long provided parental controls for its Messenger Kids platform, the new tools are specifically designed for the Messenger app. And, more specifically, so that parents with adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 can protect their children. It is important to note that the use of these parental control tools requires mutual consent. Either the parent or the teen, one of them must initiate an invitation to enable the tools. The new parental controls will roll out in the US, UK and Canada initially. However, Meta has expressed its commitment to expand the availability of these tools to other regions around the world where Spain will not be lacking. >