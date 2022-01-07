Instagram already tests the chronological order of the contents and other news

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram is testing the possibility of adding new ways of displaying content, including being able to view images and videos in chronological order (something that could be done years ago and that the company eliminated to give maximum power to its algorithm), in addition to the possibility to toggle different ways of displaying the home screen.

Followed and Favorites would be the new ways to view the content feed on Instagram

So far, the way Instagram displays the content is a single feed with posts from other users who are followed, along with related content from other users who are not followed, but that the Instagram algorithm considers can be be interesting. But this would change with the newly announced new display modes.

Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, has announced that together with the main feed (Home), the usual one so far, two new forms of display are already being tested:

-Followed: In this display mode, only videos and photos published by the users who are being followed will be shown, without the appearance of content from other accounts that are not being followed.

-Favorites: In this display mode, accounts of different people, such as artists, celebrities, friends or family, can be selected so that only these publications appear.

Testing Feed Changes 👀 We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

In both display modes you can configure the dynamic appearance of content (giving priority to those that may be more interesting) or in strictly chronological order, from most recent to least recent publication. These new display modes could become available to some users within a few weeks, according to Mosseri.

In addition, the director of Instagram has announced other changes that would come to this social network during 2022, one of which could be revolutionary when trying to enhance video content, converting Instagram into a video app using Reels and other video formats. video posts. The messaging platform would also be strengthened, deepening the changes already introduced since its integration with Facebook Messenger.

