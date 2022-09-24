Instagram allows you to upload longer stories without interruptions

After several months of testing, now any user to upload stories without interruption.

Yes, you will no longer have the 15 second limit. Instagram will not segment your story if the video is over 15 seconds, as there is a new time limit.

New limit for posting stories without splits on Instagram

Although Instagram does not put a limit on the time of your story, it would divide it into 15-second segments when that period of time passed. So instead of having one interrupted story, you had several 15-second clips posted.

That problem is now a thing of the past because Instagram is increasing the limit to 60 seconds. So if you create stories shorter than 60 seconds you won’t have to go through dividing the content into smaller clips, and you’ll have a broken story. That is, you will be able to publish longer histones without splits.

This has been reported by a Meta spokesperson to TC:

We’re always working on ways to improve the Stories experience. You will now be able to play and create stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of automatically cutting into 15-second clips

And you may also see it the next time you open the app to create a story, as it will show you a message like “Introducing longer stories. Videos shorter than 60 seconds will no longer be segmented.”

This could be a plus for the creators in the way of presenting the content in the Stories, without the need to resort to the duration of the Reels. For example, if they want to use the stories to answer questions, tell an event, show a presentation, etc. A smoother presentation of content without unnecessary cuts.

However, the new time length may annoy users who are used to shorter Stories.