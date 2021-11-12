Instagram adds voice effects and more functions to the Reels

Instagram is rolling out new features to Reels that will help creators present their content with different scenarios in mind.

While new to Instagram, they have long since become popular features with TikTok creators. And now you can use them when creating and editing your Reels.

Instagram adds Text-to-Speech function to Reels

While the text-to-speech feature is intended to be an accessibility tool for the visually impaired, it has become one of the popular options on TikTok for adding a touch of creativity and fun to videos.

A trend that has not gone unnoticed by Instagram that now adds the Text-to-Speech function to the Reels. So the creators of Instagram will also have this option as it happens with the videos on TikTok.

To see this new function in the Reels, you just have to record the video (or upload one from the mobile gallery) and then click on “Preview” to access the option that allows you to add text. If you already have this new update available on Instagram, you will find the different options provided by this function so that you can customize its dynamics in the video.

And it is not the only novelty that you will find with this update of the Instagram app, since it is also adding “Voice Effects” for the Reels, both on iOS and Android.

To find this new option you have to record the video of the Reels, choose «Preview» and touch the icon of the musical note. You will see that you will find the voice effects within «Audio controls», with options such as vocalist, robot, announcer, giant and helium.

Of course, you can try all the voice effects and apply them to both the audio and the voice-over of the Reels.