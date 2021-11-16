Instagram adds two new features copied from TikTok

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram launched in the summer of 2020 the Reels, a format of short videos with music, with the aim of competing with TikTok. The format is practically identical to the one that has made the Chinese app so popular, and Instagram strives to make it more and more similar. For this reason, the Facebook social network has just add two new TikTok-inspired features to Reels.

Instagram has introduced in its Reels two new audio functions that were already available to TikTok users

From now on, Instagram users will be able to use a tool in their Reels that converts written texts into spoken speech. Also, voice effects can be entered in the recordings.

The first of these functions is designed with blind people in mind or with low vision that prevents them from reading the texts that appear on the reels. However, this tool is usually used not only with accessibility in mind, but as one more resource to make the publication attractive.

To use this function you must first record and upload the video of the reels. Once done, you have to click on the option to add text and write the words you want. Then a three-dot icon will appear in one corner of the screen. By clicking on it, the user will see the option available for said text to be read by a voice when the Reels are played.

As for the voice effects, which allow modify the tone of recordings, it is an option that can be found in the icon in the form of a musical note.

The competition between Instagram and TikTok for hegemony in the video format is fierce. The Chinese app, which recently reached 1 billion active users, starts with an advantage. Instagram, for its part, has created a millionaire fund to reward app users who use the Reels format.

