Instagram adds new functions to its live streams. Which are?

The photography social network owned by Facebook does not stop receiving new functions to improve one of the most downloaded apps. We recently told you about a new Instagram feature that will notify you when the service is down. And now they have just announced new news. As reported by fellow TechCrunch colleagues, Instagram is going to add new features to its live videos. And some of them will delight users, since now they will have more tools to make their publications. For example, we have a new practice mode on Instagram Live. Through this feature, content creators will be able to see that everything is fine before they start broadcasting. An especially useful function if you are going to do a live show with several people. In this way, through this function you can check that the lighting, microphones and other elements of a live event work as they should before launching the broadcast for everyone. Now you can send notifications when your live recordings start Another of the great news that comes to Instagram live shows has to do with the programming mode. We are talking about a tool that sends a notification to all your followers so they know that your event has just started. And we cannot forget one of the most anticipated functions: the possibility of scheduling broadcasts for later. Platforms such as TikTok or YouTube already have this function, which has just landed on the well-known photography social network. In this way, with this Instagram update you can create live events up to 90 days in advance. To access this function you must go to the side panel and enter the live function. When you click on this option you will be able to write the title of the video, the start time, as well as being able to add a photo or video to announce your event as if it were a publication. It should be noted that Instagram has reported that the possibility of scheduling broadcasts is now available to all users, while the option to test that everything works correctly before broadcasting a live will arrive in the coming weeks. In this way, if you want to enjoy this new Instagram function so that you can schedule any live event, all you have to do is update the application on your phone. Not available? Have a little patience, since in the next few days it will surely be available to all users. >