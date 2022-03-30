Tech News

Instagram adds new features to support social causes

By: Brian Adam

Instagram is implementing a new dynamic in the app, which will make it easier for you to discover and support different social causes.

A dynamic that will be based on the exposure generated from the hashtags of popular social movements. We tell you what these new functions that are already beginning to be implemented in the application are about.

New options to support social movements and causes

Instagram wants users to be able to easily find the social causes they would like to support through the platform. And for this, it is implementing a new dynamic.

From now on, when you search for a specific hashtag related to a social cause, you may come across the options you see in the image above. Not only will Instagram show you all the related search results, but it will make it easy for you to support the social cause and spread the word to your friends.

So not only will you find the option to “Follow” the hashtag, but you will also be able to carry out different actions to support the cause. For example, one of the options will encourage the user to share the hashtags of the social cause with their friends through direct messages.

And on the other hand, it gives users the possibility to create a fundraiser to support the cause. As Instagram mentions in the description, 100% of the money raised will go to the organization or cause.

The Instagram team mentions that this new dynamic will start to be implemented with some popular movements (such as #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights, #climatecrisis) and over time it will spread to other social causes.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

