Instagram adds automatic captions to videos in feed

The Instagram team announced that it is adding automatic captions to videos in the feed.

So just like with TikTok, users will be able to watch the videos that appear in their feed with subtitles, without having to take any extra action.

Just like with TikTok, Instagram you want the videos that appear in the feed to have automatic subtitles. A more than essential function for users who have hearing problems. And of course, it will also be useful for those moments when we want to watch a video without sound, since it will help us not to lose the content.

we are excited to share a new tool that empowers people in the deaf and hard of hearing communities. Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them on or off.

Of course, the creators of the videos will not have to put the subtitles manually so that users can activate them from the player. The dynamics at this stage may not be perfect, but the Instagram team hopes that the captions will improve as they are used and the AI ​​learns.

As seen in the image above, users will be able to turn off subtitles if they get in the way of viewing content or feel they don’t serve their purpose. So you can activate and deactivate it at any time.

At the moment, automatic subtitles will only be available in 17 selected languages, but they will be extended in the coming months. Let’s remember that Instagram added the possibility of adding subtitles to Stories in 2021. A system that is activated when creating the story so that they appear automatically when the user plays it, but with a different dynamic.