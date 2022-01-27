Instagram adds a new function to promote direct

Instagram is adding a new feature so users can promote scheduled live streams.

In addition to sharing the data of the next direct in the stories and publications, the creators will have a third option to reach those who are not their followers with this information.

New option to promote direct on Instagram

Adam Mosseri announced a series of news that are coming to Instagram. And one of them is the possibility of promoting the next direct ones through a new function. As you can see in the image above, you can add data about your scheduled live to your profile.

So if someone visits your profile, they will be able to see this new banner above your live. And if you click on the banner, the tab will open with the live data and the option to set a reminder for Instagram to notify you when the broadcast begins.

Let’s remember that a few months ago, Instagram announced the option that allows you to schedule live streams, allowing you to set a start date and time. And then the creator will have different options to share the data of the scheduled live shows.

For example, you can share the news with your followers through your posts or Stories. And in the tab, along with the scheduled live data, users will see the option to set the reminder. A simple and practical dynamic.

And now Instagram gives a third option, beyond the publications and stories, so that the direct data complains fixed on your profile. An option that will capture the attention of new followers and can also help your audience get used to visiting the profile to see if there are live broadcasts scheduled, without depending on the publications.

This new feature is now available in the latest version of the Instagram app.