Instagram abandons IGTV and releases videos of up to 60 minutes

Instagram has ended by give up on IGTV, yes big bet on the long-duration video format, which was born in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a rival to YouTube and attracting content creators to the platform.

The duration of the videos on Instagram becomes up to 60 minutes

However, the constant promises of a Partner program that would allow users to earn money with their IGTV videos -which never ended up coming true- and above all, the push of other social networks that have succeeded in the video format , have been two of the consequences of the decision made by the company: it abandons the IGTV format as it was known until now.

This does not mean that Instagram stops betting on the video format, but it does mean a complete change in the way in which it will work with it on the platform. The first of the decisions made by the company is to rename, starting today, IGTV, which will be renamed “Instagram TV”.

It is not all just a name change, but it brings important news. For example, from now on the videos published on Instagram can be up to 60 minutes long and will be shown in the feed, like any other publication.

This represents a very important change, since until now the maximum duration of the videos was 60 seconds and the longest duration was reserved for IGTV, which were shown in their entirety in an independent app, IGTV.

From now on users will not have to leave the main Instagram app if you want to watch those full length videos. As pointed out by a company spokesperson, the IGTV app will also be renamed “Instagram TV” and will remain -for the moment- active, as a place where users can access to watch only long-term videos. We will see how long it takes for Instagram to close it.

The videos that users upload can also be viewed, as they have been up to now, from the specific “Instagram TV” tab (formerly IGTV) that will be displayed on their profiles. There will be no change in this regard. Reels will also continue to be displayed on your profile.

