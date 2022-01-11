Instagram, a new feature coming will make the profile like a mosaic to be modified

Instagram, simplifying its structure, it is a social network that travels on two lanes: one is that of the traditional profile, which hosts permanent contents, while the other is transient and hosts the Stories, that is, those ephemeral contents, destined to disappear.

And it is precisely on the Stories that he founded his success: the fact that one could cultivate one’s identity by documenting the newspaper without, however, engraving it each time in the “marble” of one’s profile, attracted many users, prompting them to share more content and more frequently. Most of the innovations introduced over time, therefore, have concerned (and will concern) the Stories, the Reels and the Feed on which some news are coming.

But now Instagram seems to want to put a hand to the profile to allow you to “furnish” it to your liking. If until today the content grid in fact it was ordered according to a chronological principle, starting from the most recent, soon it seems that it will be possible to intervene for change this order to your liking, as emerges from the screenshots shared by the reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who managed to find the feature in the app code.