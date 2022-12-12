Instafest: to create posters of the artists you listen to the most

There are many of us who spend a good part of the day listening to the music of our favorite singers and genres. In this context, something interesting surely you have come to think if you are a good fan of music, is power to carry out posters, festival styleto put all the artists you listen to the most there.

Fortunately, it is possible to do this in a simple way through a free website called Instafest, which offers results that are really attractive and striking, in the pure style of a poster promoting artists at a festival.

To make the selection of the artists in question, Instafest offers 3 possibilities that give users some room to choose, and these are Spotify, Apple Music and Last.fm. From these platforms, the Instafest website Analyze your playback history to find the artists you’ve listened to the most.

As such, the site allows you to choose if you want to show the artists you have listened to the most in the last 6 months, in the last year or even of the entire historywhich is pretty cool.

Now as for the poster presentations that are available, At the moment there are 3 models that you have to choose fromso without further ado, let’s go with the respective steps that you must follow in order to carry out the perfect poster.

How to Create a Festival-Style Banner With Instafest

– From your mobile or computer, access the Instafest website.

– Choose the option you use, be it Spotify, Apple Music or Last.fm.

– Write your data to log in and enter.

– Configure the options that are displayed at the bottom, such as the time frame to determine the artists that will be released, the style of the poster that you prefer and the name that you want to assign it.

– Click on the tab save and share to download the image and share it on social networks if you want.

As you can see, the poster shows the artists who will sing at “your festival” divided into 3 different blocks (3 days that the festival lasts). By the way, keep in mind that if someone else uses your Spotify account for example, the banner will look a bit distorted, not to mention that artists will also appear that naturally you do not listen to but the other person does.