Insta360 Link: the most complete webcam on the market comes with 4K, artificial intelligence and a price at its level

The world of webcams was stagnant, but several new brands are ready to revolutionize it. If a few months ago we met the Opal C1, now it is the manufacturer known for its action cameras, which has decided to land with its own webcam. And pay attention, because we are probably before the most webcam on the market. These are the characteristics of the Insta360 Link, a webcam with 4K resolution, video stabilization

Webcams can also be synonymous with photographic quality

The Insta360 incorporates a half-inch sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture lens. This translates into being able to record with better quality, particularly in environments where there is worse lighting. It is the largest sensor in a camera of this style.

The webcam also adds 4K video recording at 30fpsHDR video recording up to 1080p and has autofocus.

The Insta360 Link also incorporates a gimbal for optical image stabilization and an AI tracking algorithm. The webcam is not fixed, but can move to follow our movements and keep the main object or our face in the center. Through these algorithms it is also capable of detecting hand gestures to be able to control it remotely.

At the sound level, the Insta360 has two noise-canceling microphones. It is not a wireless camera, but it will be connected via a cable through the USB-C port. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

Among the recording options we find several modes: portrait, whiteboard, deskView and aerial. Portrait mode, for example, is for vertical recording, in case we want to do a direct on Instagram for example. In the case of Deskview we can make the camera point downwards, with some object that we want to show. Very useful for example to display documents.

Through the Link Controller desktop software, the user will be able to manually adjust the brightness, exposure, gimbal position and other options.

The webcam has a built-in standbut it also has a /1.4″ mounting point in the lower area, in case we want to use it next to a tripod.

Availability and price

The new Insta360 Link is available to buy in Spain at an official price of €369.99. A pack is also offered with a tripod, for a total price of 404.99 euros. It is the most expensive webcam on the market, but also the most powerful and with the most options. A product that may be of interest, for example, to professionals who give classes through video calls.