Insta360 Link, new 4K webcam that uses Artificial Intelligence

surprises today with the launch of a 4K , the Insta360 Link, powered by AI so that remote work has a new reference in the market.

They want to reach business professionals, educators and live broadcasters, and to do so it uses 4K resolution at 30 fps and a 1/2-inch sensor, with great image quality, details and a high dynamic range in any lighting condition.

The camera uses 3-axis gimbal and algorithms built-in, so the user is always in focus and responds correctly to gesture controls.

Available today through Insta360.com, they sell it for $299.99, including the webcam, 4 reusable whiteboard recognition markers, a USB-C cable, and a USB-C to A adapter.

It has various resolutions and frame rates to choose from, and we can at any time customize the settings for brightness, exposure, white balance and more, all thanks to the included Link Controller program. With a larger sensor size, it captures more detail and is more responsive in low light, but it also has a specialized HDR mode to provide a better balance between light and shadow.

To avoid blurry scenes, it has True Focus, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) that is capable of focusing immediately.

DeskView mode allows us quickly switch between our face and our desktopmodifying the perspective to facilitate the viewing of documents.

In fact it has three modes:

– Whiteboard Mode: Enhance a designated whiteboard area to give students or meeting participants a much clearer view.

– Portrait mode: live streaming with a fully uncropped 9:16 view for optimal mobile viewing and better image quality.

– Top Mode: Capture precisely level top-down views with the camera mounted on a tabletop stand, ideal for unboxing a product or sketching out a design.

When it comes to soundfeatures dual noise-canceling microphones to block out unwanted interruptions.

How you use Artificial Intelligence

They integrate AI so that the camera can track the user’s movement, so that it is always centered, and performs automatic zoom, as can be seen in the video above, so that it is not necessary to manually adjust the camera when we are in middle of a meeting.

We can also make remote adjustments thanks to gesture control, using our hands, thus being able to enable AI tracking, zoom in and out, and activate other camera modes.