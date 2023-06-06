Inspired by Spofity: YouTube Music Now Connects to Nest Speakers Automatically

YouTube Music wants to become an increasingly strong competitor against Spotify and now it has gained a cool feature for Nest smart speakers. Similar to Spotify Connect, YouTube Music now automatically connects to Google Nest speakers and lets you control your music queue more easily.
The functionality was initially pointed out by Reddit user “u/jmd494”, who noticed the integration when executing the command “Hey Google play some music”. According to him, when opening YouTube Music on his cell phone, a Pixel 7 Pro, the smartphone automatically connected to the speaker playing via Google Cast.
As we can see in the GIF below, the connection starts in a few seconds and allows you to use your cell phone to control playback.
With this improved integration, the user can control playback more completely, changing the order of songs in the queue, viewing lyrics, activating shuffle mode, repeating, starting radios and much more without having to pair the smartphone with the speaker via Bluetooth.
According to Android Police, the novelty is being launched via a change in the YouTube Music servers for those who have version 6.03.52 of the application installed on their cell phones.
Speaking of news, remember that YouTube Music is testing new options for viewing Albums, Discographies and Top Releases on artist pages.
