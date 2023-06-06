Inspired by Spofity: YouTube Music Now Connects to Nest Speakers Automatically

YouTube Music wants to become an increasingly strong competitor against Spotify and now it has gained a cool feature for Nest smart speakers. Similar to Spotify Connect, YouTube Music now automatically connects to Google Nest speakers and lets you control your music queue more easily.

The functionality was initially pointed out by Reddit user “u/jmd494”, who noticed the integration when executing the command “Hey Google play some music”. According to him, when opening YouTube Music on his cell phone, a Pixel 7 Pro, the smartphone automatically connected to the speaker playing via Google Cast.

As we can see in the GIF below, the connection starts in a few seconds and allows you to use your cell phone to control playback.