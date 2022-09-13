HomeTech NewsInspired by Discord? Facebook and Messenger will gain "Community Chats" in...

Inspired by Discord? Facebook and Messenger will gain “Community Chats” in groups

Messenger has already gained new calling tabs with an update and today Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta will bring even more news to the app. At first, community chats will be the highlight, where conversations can be integrated into Messenger and facebook Groups in a similar way to discord servers.

According to Meta’s CEO, it will be possible to integrate voice and video chats in groups so that users can discuss recent announcements, events, topics and themes of the groups, making them even more interactive as we already see in some Discord servers.

We’re building community conversations as a new way to connect with people who share your interests. More than 1 billion people use Messenger to communicate with friends, and soon you’ll be able to start Messenger community chats and Facebook groups.

New Messenger Community Chats. Image: Tech Crunch/Meta

Community Chats will support moderators who will be able to delete messages, mute, remove or ban users as their behavior is reported or detected as harmful. Moderators will still have the “administrative assistant” to automate certain administrative processes by detecting certain words or expressions.

Abuse of the right to information: Limits of the right to information under the GDPR

Community Chats are already rolling out to some Facebook groups and Messenger and will roll out to more users in the coming weeks. To enable the new feature, you must be an administrator of a group with the feature available, so your users can use Community Chats to chat.

