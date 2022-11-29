Inspiration to Tweet about technology

If you’ve woken up uninspired and want to fill out your tech Twitter feed a bit, there’s a resource that can help with that.

It is a website that uses Artificial Intelligence to create short texts related to technology. We just have to say the topic we want to write about, and generate the corresponding tweet, like this of sad easy.

There are several predefined themes that are “in”:

–Twitter and Elon Musk

– Layoffs in technology

– Meetings

– Co-Founders

– Make money

– Startup Ideas

– Metaverse

– AI taking control

– Generation Z

Although we can always use the top search to be more original.

The result is something like this:

As you can see, nothing out of the ordinary. Texts that are repeated over and over again throughout the web, for years.

The AI ​​has been trained with thousands of texts like this, and it manages to create new sentences, but always on very crushed concepts. Still, they can serve as inspiration for podcast titles, for example, not just as Tweets.

It is available at grahamai.co, and does not even require registration, although all the texts are generated in English, so the effort to translate it will be necessary.

The idea of ​​creating AI systems that are capable of generating text is not new, in fact Google is already pursuing automatically generated content on blogs, although without much success so far, by the way.

About this one, the generator says:

AI is not taking over. We are simply living in the future.

A vomit of words that more than one will use in their Powerpoint presentation.