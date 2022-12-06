Insistent: Microsoft adds screen after updates to force upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft seems really determined to make Windows 10 users migrate to Windows 11. After recommending a system upgrade with the end of support for Windows 10 21H1, now the Redmond company has adopted a more direct tactic: a new screen that is displayed after installing an update in Windows 10.

Just below the message we see an illustration and a highlighted button to update. Two other options include “see what changed” and “remind me later”. This means that there is no button to say no to the update, just snooze the reminder, which should continue to show on notifications or updates later.

Discover Windows 11 — we think you’re going to love it. We’ll install a free update now (about 4GB) while you get started with your PC. Note that some Windows 10 features are not available in Windows 11. Certain apps and features will have additional requirements.

According to NeoWin, the new screen is already showing for those who installed Windows 10 22H2 as part of an Out of Box experience (OOBE) of version KB5020683. In it we see a direct message to the user that is displayed after the update:

The support document for the update says that it is only for the following versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2 of Windows 10 Home and Professional.

It gives eligible devices the option to upgrade to Windows 11 as part of the OOBE process. This update will only be available when an OOBE update is installed.

Also, the registry mentions that the prompt will only be displayed if an internet connection is detected during the reboot to update the computer if it is compatible with Windows 11. Also, those with the 2004 version of Windows 10 must have the following optional updates installed:

KB4586781 of November 10, 2020 — (OS Build 19041.630)

(OS Build 19041.630) KB4580364 from October 29, 2020 — (OS Build 19041.610)

While this strategy is part of Microsoft’s efforts to make the new version more popular, we believe these additional screens should irritate those who don’t want to use Windows 11, as it has had some bugs involving gaming performance, AMD CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs, the Task Manager, Remote Desktop and even removing pendrives.

Which do you prefer: Windows 10 or 11? Tell in the comments.