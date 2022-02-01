InShot, the mobile video editor, continues to have problems receiving payments

InShot is one of the most famous mobile video editors, an editor that can be used for practically everything, from creating a reel for Instagram to editing a complete video for YouTube.

It has various resources, such as cutting, deleting audio, adding sound, putting transitions, putting a video or photo on top of another video… the results have always been perfect, but it requires a paid subscription to be able to enjoy it 100%.



The fact is that for weeks the subscription has stopped working. Users are unable to pay their $3 per month, or purchase the full version “forever”, as all forms of payment are being declined, leading to:

– Mass flight of its users to other platforms that allow doing something similar.

– A huge loss of income that can end the project.

In the latest version they have removed the “become Pro” section, as well as the message “we are having problems with payments, try again later”, but they have put advertising and do not allow exporting without the watermark, which makes it unusable for professional use.

FilmoraGo is one of the apps that is enjoying this migration of users, with a very similar subscription price to allow video editing with various templates to speed up work when making a quick tiktok, although others like VivaVideo too they are noticing the growth of users.

Weeks already without a Pro version and without any explanation of the reason why they are not allowing to receive payments.