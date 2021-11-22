Inscryption Review: The new game from the author of the crazy Pony Island

Authors like Daniel Mullins are born – perhaps – one every hundred years. A Canadian so in love with computers, programming and operating systems that, when he decided to embark on his career as a developer, he decided not to treat them as tools but to make them the beating heart of his works. This is the case of the dazzling debut with Pony Island and The Hex (by the way, read the review of The Hex), in which Mullins poured all his almost morbid taste for writing, programming and deconstruction of the very concept of the video game. as a language.

Inscryption marks Daniel Mullins’ first time no longer solo but with the help and support of a publisher like Devolver Digital, which for its part proved once again to be at the forefront for the enhancement of an extremely unconventional and unconventional work. A winning combination that, above all thanks to the larger budget than usual, has allowed Mullins to give birth to what is perhaps the most ambitious and brilliant of his creations.

That house in the woods

Allow me a small remark: writing a review of a stock like Inscryption is a nightmare. It is because it is a video game that thrives on continuous twists and turns, highly intelligent playful and narrative tricks, as well as a concatenation of surprises and completely anarchic approaches to development, so telling it in too much depth would risk depriving the reader of the amazement of a first run that unfortunately can only be experienced once in a lifetime. The fundamental question is one: what the hell is Inscryption?

Superficially it is a deckbuilder with roguelite elements built, from a practical and implementation point of view, in a way that is somewhat similar to Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, recently published by Square Enix (to learn more, here is the review of Voice of Cards). The title opens with the protagonist sitting at a table inside a small hovel, pursued by a mysterious character hidden in the shadows who forces him to play a game of Inscryption, a very special card game based on fighting between wild animals. . The mysterious interlocutor, however, allows the player to get up from the table between one game and another and to face small puzzles useful for the progression of the story and the unlocking of cards and objects necessary to improve their chances in battle.

The basic rule of this deviant game is that the loser dies and is transformed into a card that will then be used by the poor victim called to take his place in the next game. The one proposed by Mullins is a very deep and incredibly fun card game, and its gameplay loop is capable of creating a strong addiction in no time. It is macabre, “wrong” and disturbing fun, but it is permeated by an atmosphere and a feeling that lead to wanting more and more. Atmosphere even easier to internalize thanks to an excellent Italian translation.

One, none and a hundred thousand

The first hours are passed enchanted by the incredible completeness of the card game invented for the occasion, in what soon turns into a clear struggle for one’s own survival and that of the “talking” figures present inside the deck. . We are alone against the disturbing and mysterious figure who plays the role of adversary and, at the same time, of narrator of our procedural misfortunes. The fact is that, in fact, this only applies to the first few hours. Yes, because as soon as you become familiar with the rules of the game and manage to get to the bottom of the last boss, Inscryption changes everything and transforms itself deeply, discovering its cards for the first time (pun intended) and revealing its true nature.

The first act ends with a “Daniel Mullins moment” that overturns its very foundations, masterfully revealing that it is not us who are playing Inscryption but it is Inscryption who are playing us. It is at this very moment that the true horror potential of the title materializes, or when Inscryption ruthlessly slams in the face of the player who cannot be in control because the game itself is a sentient and thinking entity, as well as intrinsically malignant and hostile. The one just mentioned is only the first of the twists that Inscryption performs from the moment you start it to the moment when the credits scroll on the screen.

Precisely for this reason when the first run closes you have the distinct feeling of not having played a single video game, but an infinite number of works enclosed under the same name, tossed from side to side by the game code that makes the player an unsuspecting victim of a conspiracy against him. The credit goes to the genius of Daniel Mullins, obsessed more with the relationship between work and user than with the product itself. An obsession so deep that it leads him every time to undermine the convictions and conventions of the public to build unique experiences of their kind, which make us reflect on the very nature of the concept of video games.

(Meta) game

Inscryption is not a simple game. It is one of those works that cannot survive without the total involvement of those on this side of the screen. Deep and very fun to play, it opens up to a fan

huge of possible interpretations and theorizations on what could be its ultimate goal. What matters, as often happens in these cases, is not the destination but the journey, and Inscryption’s journey is one of the craziest, anarchic and brilliant experiences of recent years. A game that is not satisfied with making numerous forays on this side of the fourth wall but that takes the trouble to going to outline an entire additional dimensional plane in which to enclose his metanarrative, thus subverting the hierarchy that is normally created between users, avatars and videogames.

Inscryption is a time bomb, a title that manages to be a crazy deckbuilder and, at the same time, to embody the denial of its fundamental rules. Yet another master stroke of what is perhaps the most punk of developers around, able like few to reinvent itself continuously without ever betraying itself, its ideals and its goal. The evolution of Inscryption in a certain sense mimics that which its creator has gone through over the years who, starting from what in some ways could be considered almost only a bizarre experiment, has arrived at a decidedly more complete, balanced and reasoned work.

Not that it can’t be improved, especially with regard to the pace that loosens up a bit too much towards the end, but Inscryption shines precisely because it manages to be first of all a great video game and then a subversion of the rules of the medium, of industry and, above all, of the mechanics themselves embodied within it. Inscryption is a triumph, proven proof that Daniel Mullins is not just a subversive lunatic but, above all, a very square and hugely talented game designer.

A creative so unique and precious that the mere fact of writing a review of his works turns into a very thorny obstacle course, because an in-depth analysis of them risks dangerously damaging what is the experience of confronting them for the first time. Long live Daniel Mullins and Devolver Digital, in short, a pairing of rebels whose only goal seems to want to surprise by upsetting the conventions.