Innovation in surgery: MaSoChain, surgical tools that adapt to the body

Laparoscopic surgery is an increasingly used technique in which small incisions are made in the patient’s body and small instruments are used to access the area to be treated. One of the main challenges in this type of surgery is getting the surgical instruments into the body through a narrow catheter.

A team of researchers at ETH Zurich has developed the MaSoChain (magnetic chain of soft robots) system to address this problem.

The operation of the MaSoChain system

MaSoChain is based on the use of magnets within the segments of surgical instruments. Each segment is made of a rigid polymer and is attached to other segments by flexible elastic connectors. When an instrument is inserted into the catheter, the segments line up like a “string of pearls.” As the instrument is pushed out of the catheter, the magnets in each segment are attracted to each other, causing the instrument to assume a shape that is wider than the catheter.

The uses of MaSoChain

Until now, the MaSoChain system has been used to create a clamp that can grasp and move objects inside the body and a three-piece endoscopic camera that can be steered. In both cases, once the surgical task has been completed, the instrument segments return to their “string of pearls” configuration as they are withdrawn through the catheter. The entire system can be sterilized and reused.

The benefits of MaSoChain

The MaSoChain system presents a series of advantages over conventional surgical techniques. First, the use of a narrow catheter reduces the size of the incisions that must be made, which decreases the patient’s recovery time and reduces the risk of complications. In addition, MaSoChain’s surgical instruments can take more complex shapes than conventional instruments, allowing for more precise and detailed tasks inside the body.

The challenges of MaSoChain

Although the MaSoChain system holds great promise for laparoscopic surgery, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed. First, the manufacture of surgical instruments is complex and expensive due to the need to include magnets in each segment. On the other hand, the MaSoChain system is still in the experimental phase and more tests are needed to assess its efficacy and safety in human patients.

The MaSoChain system represents a breakthrough in laparoscopic surgery by addressing the challenge of introducing surgical instruments into the body through a narrow catheter. With its ability to adapt to the shape of the body, MaSoChain instruments can perform precise and detailed tasks inside the body with less invasion and faster recovery. You can read more information at ethz.ch