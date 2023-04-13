Innovation in mobility: Crosscall presents the X-SCAN accessory for smartphones

The increasing digitization of companies has driven the demand for multifunctional mobile devices that facilitate the efficient completion of professional tasks.

Crosscall, the company specializing in ultra-resistant smartphones and tablets, has launched a new accessory, the X-SCAN, which promises to revolutionize the way professionals work in the field.

X-SCAN: Transforming smartphones into professional tools

The versatility of an accessory

The X-SCAN is an optical scanner module that attaches to Crosscall brand smartphones through its X-LINK technology, a magnetic connector located on the back of the phone. This innovative accessory allows the smartphone to become a very useful multifunction professional tool, especially in the logistics and transport sectors, where the identification and traceability of goods is essential.

A light and resistant design

Weighing just 24 grams, the X-SCAN stands out for its maneuverability and portability, making it ideal for professionals who are always on the go. Its robust design guarantees high resistance to drops, shocks and extreme temperatures, and it has an IP62 certification that makes it resistant to dust and rain.

Performance and compatibility in a single device

Scanning speed and accuracy

The X-SCAN is capable of reading more than 60 codes per second, which makes it a suitable tool for intensive use. Even badly printed or damaged codes can be easily read thanks to its high-performance reading sensor and integrated processor. The device supports multiple symbology libraries, ensuring efficient scanning of 1D and 2D codes.

Integration with business applications

The X-SCAN can be made compatible with any business application dedicated to inventory management through an SDK (system development kit), allowing professionals to maintain their current software without problems.

Contributing to the local economy and quality assurance

The X-SCAN is the first Crosscall product designed and assembled in France, in collaboration with two French partners specialized in automatic identification and electronics manufacturing. This initiative demonstrates Crosscall’s commitment to boost local production and contribute to the development of a Franco-European 5G smartphone, scheduled for 2024.

Reflections on the impact of X-SCAN in the professional world

The appearance of the X-SCAN marks a milestone in the evolution of mobile professional tools. It not only demonstrates how technology can simplify and optimize the tasks of professionals, but also highlights the importance of having versatile and durable devices in an increasingly digitized world. By combining various functions in a single device, the X-SCAN facilitates the work of professionals in different industries and environments, which can translate into increased productivity and efficiency.

The launch of the X-SCAN also highlights the relevance of alliances and collaborations between local companies to develop innovative and quality products. These synergies can contribute to strengthening the economy and promoting local production, which in turn generates employment and promotes sustainable development.

The introduction of the X-SCAN in the market can motivate other companies to explore new technological solutions and to continue innovating in the field of business digitization. Likewise, this type of development encourages the adaptation and updating of the skills of professionals, who must learn to get the most out of these multifunctional tools to improve their work performance.