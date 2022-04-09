Inner city road smashed up by high-speed two-car crash

Latest newsIreland

An inner city road was left smashed up after a high-speed two-car crash last night.

The collision occurred on Seville Place in Dublin 1 at around 7:35pm yesterday.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene but, thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

But one councillor in the area was shocked to see the aftermath of the incident, which left debris, including a heavy bollard, scattered across the road.

Fine Gael Councillor Ray McAdam noted that it was “another terrible car accident” along the same stretch of road, and said that “Dublin City Council will have to examine how we can improve road safety in the North Wall”.

He added: “I intend on raising the matter at Tuesday’s Dublin Central Area Committee.

“Incidents such as this should require breathalysers or drug tests. Interesting to see if either occurred.”

One person replied: “Only a matter of time until someone gets killed there, or a cyclist or pedestrian gets killed on East Road/New Wapping Street.”

Another said: “Some were killed at that very junction. In 2016 a female cyclist was killed at that junction by a truck.”



No injuries were reported

And a third added: “The area is full of social housing, emergency accommodations and so on. It’s a lack of social responsibility, bad habits and the like.

“Raise the matter but the solution is to bring and attract in the area people from different backgrounds.”

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardai attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 7:35pm on Friday, 8 April, 2022, at Seville Place, Dublin 1.

“No injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”

