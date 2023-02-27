5G News
HomeTech NewsInflation Has Cut the Value of Tax Refunds by $26.7 Billion Since...

Inflation Has Cut the Value of Tax Refunds by $26.7 Billion Since 2021

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
624383f3764fa90018baf2eb.jpeg
624383f3764fa90018baf2eb.jpeg
Our experts answer readers’ tax questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess tax products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

  • Many Americans rely on their tax refund as a way to catch up on bills and other expenses.
  • Inflation means that refunds have dropped in value, and refunds are expected to be much lower this year.
  • For the first week of refund data published by the IRS, the average refund was under $2,000.

High inflation is affecting more than just credit card debt and grocery shopping — this year, inflation will also be felt by many in the size of their tax refund.

Many rely on that tax refund each year to make ends meet and to catch up on bills, but this year, that may not be possible.

Inflation means refunds will be worth less

Americans are on track to get smaller refunds this year after a series of expanded tax credits that paid more to families and low earners expired. Your 2022 tax refund will likely be a lot smaller than the tax refund you received in 2021.

But there’s another reason refund checks may feel even smaller, and it’s one that you’ll feel even if you got a big refund last year: persistent inflation.

More than 129 million Americans received an average tax refund of $2,815 for their 2020 taxes. Because inflation has pushed prices up by about 10% over the last two years, that same refund check would buy much less in 2023.

Inflation makes 2020 refunds worth $26.7 billion less

How much less? If Americans received refunds of $2,815, on average, in 2023, it would represent a $26.7 billion loss to inflation. To keep up with rising prices, Americans need an average refund of at least $3,021.

2021 refunds were much higher than average, and that filing season was an anomaly. Refunds were higher than in any of the past five years because of Economic Impact Payments and advance child tax credit payments. Looking at 2020 data instead gives a more accurate picture of average refund size.

So far, refunds aren’t coming close to that. According to tax season data published weekly by the IRS, the average refund for the week ending February 3 was just $1,963. For the week ending February 10, that amount went up to $1,997, but that’s still a significant drop.

The consequences of high inflation

There is still high inflation and economic volatility as well as rising interest rates. If you also add in the potential for much smaller refunds, which many depend on to bridge the gap during this time of year, it can be a lot for the average person, or family, to bear.

Jennifer Streaks

Senior Personal Finance Reporter and Spokesperson

Jennifer is a Senior Personal Finance Reporter and Spokesperson for the Personal Finance vertical at Business Insider.
She started her career covering personal finance at Black Enterprise Magazine, went on to CNBC where she covered personal finance, women and money and tech and then Forbes, where she reported on personal finance, business, tech and money matters related to the economy, investing, credit and entrepreneurship.
Jennifer is also the author of Thrive!…Affordably: Your Month to Month Guide to living your Best Life without breaking the bank. The book offers advice, tips and financial management lessons geared towards helping the reader highlight strengths, identify missteps and take control of their finances.
In addition, she has extensive experience as an on-air financial commentator and has been a featured expert discussing credit and savings, investing and retirement, mortgages and all things money and personal finance. She has an ability to discuss and simplify complex financial issues and make them easier to understand.

Follow her on Twitter @jstreaks. 






Tanza is a CFP® professional and former correspondent for Personal Finance Insider. She broke down personal finance news and wrote about taxes, investing, retirement, wealth building, and debt management. She helmed a biweekly newsletter and a column answering reader questions about money. 
Tanza is the author of two ebooks, A Guide to Financial Planners and “The One-Month Plan to Master your Money.”
In 2020, Tanza was the editorial lead on Master Your Money, a yearlong original series providing financial tools, advice, and inspiration to millennials.
Tanza joined Business Insider in June 2015 and is an alumna of Elon University, where she studied journalism and Italian. She is based in Los Angeles.


