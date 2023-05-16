Infinix Note 30i launches with Helio G85 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Infinix has just launched the Note 30i model, renewing the company’s mid-range smartphone portfolio, focusing on cost-effectiveness with balanced specifications. It features a modern and elegant design including a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) on the front and a 60 Hz refresh rate with 180 Hz sampling. Like other cell phones of the brand, this one also adopts the cutout “punch hole” which houses the 16 megapixel selfie camera, while at the rear there is a triple configuration with a main sensor of 64 MP followed by two auxiliary lenses with still unknown resolution;

Moving on to the internal hardware, this cell phone comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 intermediate platform — octa-core up to 2 GHz and 12 nm lithography — with the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and 8 GB of RAM memory for background processes, while the internal storage has 256 GB for saving photos, videos and other media. - Advertisement - Among the other highlights of the device are the stereo set of speakers certified by JBL and IP53 protection that ensures resistance to water and dust. There is also a fingerprint reader under the power button. For now, there are still no details on connectivity, but we can expect common features in phones in this segment.

Energy demand is met by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh compatible with 33W FastCharger technology. It also supports wireless and reverse charging, the latter allowing you to use the Note 30i as a power bank to recharge headphones, watches and other accessories compatible with the wireless charger. The company confirmed the availability in the colors Variable Gold, Obsidian Black and Impression Greenbut did not undertake to disclose information about the price.

