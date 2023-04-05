Infinix Note 30 passes Play Console with Helio G99, 8GB RAM and more

By all indications, Infinix’s smartphone catalog should grow soon. That’s because the Infinix Note 30 passed certification on the Google Play Console this Wednesday.

According to the preliminary form, the device has the number X6833B and must be announced with MediaTek Helio G99 processor only 4G connection. In addition, the chipset is combined with 8 GB of RAM and native Android 13.

Apparently, this will be the most basic model of the device. Hence, we should also expect it to have around 128GB of RAM and support MicroSD card memory expansion.

Check out the list released by the Play Console: