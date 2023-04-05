Infinix Note 30 passes Play Console with Helio G99, 8GB RAM and more

By all indications, Infinix’s smartphone catalog should grow soon. That’s because the Infinix Note 30 passed certification on the Google Play Console this Wednesday.
According to the preliminary form, the device has the number X6833B and must be announced with MediaTek Helio G99 processor only 4G connection. In addition, the chipset is combined with 8 GB of RAM and native Android 13.
Apparently, this will be the most basic model of the device. Hence, we should also expect it to have around 128GB of RAM and support MicroSD card memory expansion.
Check out the list released by the Play Console:
Another information revealed about the Infinix Note 30 is the presence of display that has FHD resolution with pixel density of 480 DPI. Despite not informing the size of the panel, most likely the device will have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen.
The other specifications of the Infinix Note 30 were not revealed, but we should expect this smartphone to follow the pattern of models like the Hot 30i.
For those who don’t remember, the device has a 50 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Therefore, there are chances of these highlights being repeated on the Note 30.
However, the release date remains undefined.
What do you think of the preliminary specifications of the Infinix Note 30? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.