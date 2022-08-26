Infinix Note 12 Pro launches in India with Helio G99 and 108 MP camera

After being launched in China, the infinix Note 12 Pro arrives in india as the first phone with MediaTek’s Helio G99 chipset.
It is the fifth member of the family and comes as a cheaper version of the Infinix Note 12 5G, which was launched in the Indian market last month. Among its highlights is the 108 megapixel camera and a robust battery.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, as well as support for 5GB virtual RAM and space for a microSD card. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging.
In cameras, the Infinix Note 12 Pro has a triple module with a 108-megapixel main sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front sensor
On the OS, it comes standard with Android 12 under XOS 10.6 interface. Among other highlights, the device has speakers with support for DTS surround sound.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro is available in India in a single option with 8GB + 256GB and costs ₹16,999 (~R$1,090). In color, it has models in Volcanic grey, Tuscany Blue and Alpine White.