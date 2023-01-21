Infinix Note 12 Pro launched with Helio G99 and 108 MP camera in Brazil

This Friday, the Infinix Note 12 Pro arrived as a new advanced mid-range brand in Europe. The device that was first launched in the second half of last year brings some highlights such as the 108 MP main camera and the MediaTek Helio G99 platform. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The 4G phone is being launched in just one variant, with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards. It promises a lighter footprint with a thickness of 7.8 mm and the design with straight lines.

The mid-range cell phone aspects are seen in the well-marked edges and the drop-shaped notch for the 16 MP selfie camera. The refresh rate here is just 60 Hz, something rare for this product range, which usually bets on 90 Hz. - Advertisement - In addition to the 108 MP main lens, with an f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF), there is also a 2MP depth lens. In contrast, the secondary sensors basically have no functions — there is a 2 MP depth calculation lens, and a camera with QVGA resolution (480P).

The 5,000 mAh battery promises 33W fast charging. The cell phone still offers P2 connector for headphones, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, stereo audio system, digital reader on the side power button on the side and Android 12, with the XOS 10.6 interface. The cell phone is already available on the official Infinix website, only in Volcanic Gray, with a suggested price of R$ 1,999 – but, when paying in cash with Pix, it costs R$ 1,799.

Technical specifications