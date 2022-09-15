Infinix NOTE 12 PRO and PRO 5G: Two new smartphones on sale for less than €250

- Advertisement -

The manufacturer has recently launched its new models Infinix NOTE 12 PRO and Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G, which we are going to present in this article.

Technical characteristics

Both have a 6.7″ AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution, so you can enjoy videos, games and much more. This screen offers a good brightness to see the image clearly even outdoors.

Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G has a chip MediaTek Dimension 810 with 5G connectivity. It offers a functionality called “Smart 5G” that automatically switches between 5G/4G networks to reduce energy consumption and improve autonomy.

Infinix brings the functionality Dar-link 2.0 Ultimate Gaming Booster, that increases gaming performance by using AI algorithms that learn user usage habits and automatically identify and predict resource requirements to provide users with a more stable and smooth gaming experience with lower power consumption .

On the other hand, the Infinix NOTE 12 PRO is the first smartphone to feature a processor Helium G99.

In both cases, we find 8GB RAM which can be expanded up to 13GB of RAM by making use of memory expansion which uses some of the storage. However, while the PRO 5G model arrives with 128GB of storage, the PRO model has 256GB of storage.

The dedicated dual speakers of both phones produce quality 360° surround sound.

The two smartphones have a triple rear camera headed by a 108 MP wide-angle camera with 1/1.67″ sensor. Thanks to the use of 9-in-1 pixel binning, pixels with a size of 1.92 μm are achieved that offer better performance at night. In addition, it offers a Night mode for night shots.

When it comes to taking selfies, in both cases we find a 16MP front camera.

The phones have a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge. This battery maintains a high capacity even after 800 charge cycles.

Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G versus other rivals

Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G Realme Narzo 50 5G Realme 9 5G Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G Realme 8S 5G Redmi Note 11S 5G RAM+ROM 8+128 6+128 4+64/4+128 6+128 8+128 Resolution 1080*2460 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080×2412 1080×2400 1080×2400 Panel AMOLED IPS-LCD IPS-LCD IPS-LCD IPS-LCD IPS-LCD refresh rate 60Hz 90Hz 120Hz 90Hz 90Hz 90Hz Weight 190g 191g 195g 191g 195g Chip MTK810 5G (6nm) MTK810 (6nm) Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm) MTK810 5G (6nm) MTK810 5G (6nm) MTK810 5G (6nm) rear cameras 108+2+2 48+2 50+2+2 50+8 64+2+2 50MP Frontal camera 16 8 16 16 16 13 Battery / Charge 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/18W 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/33W USB USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C NFC Nope Nope Nope And it is Nope And it is SW android 12 android 12 android 12 Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Price €249 €259.99 259.99/279.99 €249 €273 $240.00

Infinix NOTE 12 PRO Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Realme Narzo 50 Realme 9i RAM+ROM 8+256 8+256 6+128 4+128 4+128 Resolution 1080×2460 1080×2400 1080×2400 1080×2412 1080×2412 Panel AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED IPS-LCD IPS-LCD screen refresh 60Hz 90Hz 90Hz 120Hz 90Hz Weight 179.5g 179g 194g 190g Chip Mediatek Helio G99 Mediatek Helio G96 Mediatek Helio G96 Mediatek Helio G96 Snapdragon 680 rear cameras 108+2+Q 64+8+2 108+8+2+2 50+2+2 50+2+2 Frontal camera 16 16 16 16 16 Battery / Charge 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/33W 5000mAh/33W USB USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Fingerprint reader side-mounted side-mounted side-mounted side-mounted side-mounted NFC And it is And it is And it is Nope And it is SW Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Price €239 €269.99 €279.99 $239(AE) €219.99



