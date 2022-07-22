Infinix introduces its 3D vapor cloud camera

- Advertisement -

As the performance of smartphones grows, both the manufacturers of their components and their assemblerse face a problem that evolves at the same speed: the heat. Although the designs of the integrated and other components are always optimized to the maximum, there comes a time when no further progress can be made in this direction, at least temporarily, and that is when it is time to focus on dissipation systems.

Such is the case of , which according to what we can read in Fonearena, has developed a “3D vapor chamber«, which used in the devices, allows to reduce its temperature by about three degrees. For this purpose, the design of the steam chamber has been optimized, making it better adapted to the surface with which it has to be in contact. Thanks to small protuberances (compared to the flat design of conventional vapor chambers, the need to use thermal paste is substantially reduced, thus improving the efficiency of the dissipation system.

It may seem like a minor detail but by adding a protrusion to the front of the case, 3D vapor cloud chamber can almost touch the SoC, reducing its thermal resistance. This increases thermal conductivity, performance, and heat dissipation by reducing the thermal resistance of the shield to the vapor chamber. Compared to 2D designs, the new 3D VCC not only reduces temperature by three degrees, it is also capable of removing heat 12.5% ​​faster.

According to the company, the concept was clear but its development posed some challenges, since the management of the contents of the chamber is considerably more complex than in a conventional steam chamber. In order to ensure that the flow of water and steam was optimal and, of course, that the irregular surface of the 3D steam cloud chamber would always perform to the maximum in terms of dissipation, it was decided to make its capillary structure more sophisticated, as well as to use techniques Advanced soldering features not found on other heatsinks of this type.

According to Infinix this is just the beginning, now the company is looking at ways to further improve this design. You want to make the 3D VCCs thinner and have more bumps, so that they can also effectively cool other heat-generating components inside the device. If they achieve this, if they are able to bring heat dissipation technology using a vapor chamber to the critical components (in this sense) that make up a smartphone, we can find ourselves facing a very important advance.