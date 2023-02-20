Infinix INBook Y1 Plus notebook launches in India with Intel Core i3 chip and SSD

A infinix launched this Monday (20) a new notebook to handle more basic tasks. It’s about the INBook Y1 Plus, a device that arrives with an Intel processor and enough features to take care of the most common day-to-day activities. Recently, the company released a basic cell phone with a large battery. As for the notebook, the design tries to focus on something more modern, having the lid with a horizontal stripe in a different finish from the rest of the region. In addition, the device has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, brightness that can reach 250 nits and 86% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

Inside, the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus carries a processor Intel Core i3-1005G1, which operates at speeds up to 3.4 GHz. Not only that, but it has 8GB of RAM and options with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage in SSD NVMe PCIe 3.0. The set of ports includes two USB 3.0, one USB-C and one HDMI. - Advertisement - The laptop even has a 2MP webcam, as well as two internal microphones supporting a noise reduction system to help with video calls. The battery, in turn, has a capacity of 50 Whr and the brand claims to be enough to deliver an autonomy of 10 hours.





This notebook is compatible with chargers up to 65W, but the one that comes with it in the box has a power of 45W, which takes approximately one hour to charge 75% of its battery. It also has a backlit keyboard and aluminum structure, and is available in three color options: silver, gray and blue.

Availability and price