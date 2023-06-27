Infinix Hot 30i is launched in Brazil with Helio G37, 5,000 mAh battery and competitive price

- Advertisement -

the chinese brand infinix announced the official launch of the cell phone in the Europeian market Hot 30i. The device middleman arrives with the proposal of being a cost-effective option with a lot of memory, generous battery life and a high refresh rate screen. The model was first announced in India in March this year and now arrives in Europe. The Infinix Hot 30i has a 6.6-inch screen with IPS LCD technology, Full HD resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate for greater fluidity during use.





The platform that equips the Infinix Hot 30i is the MediaTek Helio G37, which is also found in competing cell phones from Motorolaas is the case with Moto E32 It’s from Moto G22. Already the internal storage is 128 GB to accommodate the files. - Advertisement - According to the manufacturer, one of the highlights of the Infinix Hot 30i is the RAM memory. The device offers up to 8 GB original, which can be virtually duplicated to up to 16 GB in moments of greater stress with Memory Fusion technology.





In terms of cameras, the model offers two rear lenses, a main sensor of 50 MP and a secondary sensor with QVGA resolution. In turn, the front lens has 5 MP. The battery is 5,000 mAh with support for 10W charging. The King of Fighters XV: Crossplay and Free Goenitz DLC Coming June 20 Still according to Infinix, the new Hot 30i is capable of “making two hours of voice calls” and “keep the device in standby [espera] all day” with only 5% charge. Regarding the design, the device has a modern look marked by straight and thin edges.

Technical specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Waterdrop notch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Helio G37

4 GB or 8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

5 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with AI sensor

4G connection, WiFi 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, P2

5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support

price and availability

- Advertisement -

The Infinix Hot 30i can already be found in Europe in black and blue with a suggested price of R$ 1,399 in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 4 GB + 128 GB variant will arrive in Europe in July in black and white colors, but the value has not been revealed. And you, what do you think about this device? Tell us in the comments down below!