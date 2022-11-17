Infinix Hot 11 Play is approved by Anatel and launch may be close

The Infinix Hot 11 Play smartphone has been approved by Anatel through a request from the Positive🇧🇷 It is worth remembering that the company is responsible for sales of the manufacturer’s devices in Europe. This is the result of a partnership between the two companies, which allows the production of the device in three factories in the country.

In fact, in the certificate of conformity, it is confirmed that the production of the cell phone will take place in factories in three Europeian cities: Ilheus (BA), Curitiba (PR) and Manaus (AM)🇧🇷 It is worth remembering that the Hot 11 and Zero 5G models have already been sold in the national territory since April.