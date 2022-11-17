Infinix Hot 11 Play is approved by Anatel and launch may be close

The Infinix Hot 11 Play smartphone has been approved by Anatel through a request from the Positive🇧🇷 It is worth remembering that the company is responsible for sales of the manufacturer’s devices in Europe. This is the result of a partnership between the two companies, which allows the production of the device in three factories in the country.
In fact, in the certificate of conformity, it is confirmed that the production of the cell phone will take place in factories in three Europeian cities: Ilheus (BA), Curitiba (PR) and Manaus (AM)🇧🇷 It is worth remembering that the Hot 11 and Zero 5G models have already been sold in the national territory since April.
The Infinix Hot 11 Play should arrive in Europe after more than a year of its launch. Among the specifications, it has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen and resolution Full HD+, in addition to the 60 Hz refresh rate. The processor, on the other hand, is a Helium G35 gives MediaTek and the cell phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Among the other characteristics, one that stands out a lot in this device is the fact that it has a battery with a capacity of 6,000mAh🇧🇷 According to the manufacturer, the smartphone is capable of staying 21 days unplugged in standby🇧🇷 In addition, it should arrive with a 10W power charger.
The price, anyway, was not revealed, but it is expected to be a model with values under R$ 1 thousand. The launch date of the model has not yet been revealed, despite the homologation indicating that it should reach the Europeian market soon.