Infinix homologates smartwatch at Anatel and device may be sold soon in Brazil

Infinix approved at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) a new smart watch model from the Chinese brand that received the green light from the regulatory body for launch in Europe. TechSmart obtained access to the registration certificate for the XW-S3 model, which should arrive under the trade name Infinix Watch S3. The approval request was requested by Positivo Tecnologia SA, the company that represents the Chinese company in the Europeian market both in the smartphone and wearable segment. According to the approval granted on January 17, the device will have a heart rate sensor, oximeter (SpO2) and wired charging fixed by magnets.

Images attached to the order show the design of the smartwatch with a rectangular shape and a crown on the right side for navigation in the native interface just like the Apple Watch. The dimensions of the display are 4.5 cm x 4 cm with considerable borders around the screen — for now, we still don’t know the size and type of display. The Infinix Watch S3 should support 150 physical activity modes and health monitoring functions, such as sleep monitoring, for example. The product manual confirms the IP68 certification ensuring protection against water and dust. The autonomy of use reported by the manufacturer is up to 5 days with a single charge.

The guide also confirms the presence of a timer, stopwatch, find function, remote control of the cell phone camera, music player, climate breathing function and a mini-game. There is no information about availability and price, but approval by Anatel and the manual in Portuguese suggest that the launch is imminent.

