Infinity Quizzes, the new from BuzzFeed powered by OpenAI technology

BuzzFeed, the well-known viral content platform, is launching a new product called the first quiz format powered by Artificial Intelligence, which they call Infinity Quizzes, whose name comes from the fact that it is capable of generating an “infinite amount of results”.

Behind the new product, whose development leaks occurred last January, is the association between BuzzFeed and OpenAI for the development of an Artificial Intelligence model that drives it.



Buzzy the Robot, the assistant that will mark a before and after in BuzzFeed

Thanks to this, Buzzy the Robot was born, the new Artificial Intelligence which is based on the OpenAI public API that was trained on a combination of text, code and information before June 2021, according to the statement.

BuzzFeed advances its vision of using Artificial Intelligence to create innovative ways to inspire positive creativity to drive publications and media. In this sense, Jessica Probus, senior vice president of BuzzFeed Editorial, goes so far as to point out that:

We see AI as an exciting new creativity tool, opening new avenues for imagination, storytelling and engagement, as well as new premium product offerings that allow us to innovate and collaborate with our customers and partners in a new frontier in the media

Six entry questionnaires

For now, Infinity Quizzes will have six quizzes, four of them related to Valentine’s Day, in addition to a fifth considered timeless and sponsored by an advertiser “Create your own cinematic universe for you and your friends”, and a sixth for subscribers premium from BuzzFeed which is called “Create a cult for yourself and your friends.”

Regarding the sponsorship of one of them, BuzzFeed points out that:

The partnership with Scotts marks an innovative and secure way for advertisers to engage with AI-powered content, with new products, personalized content, sponsorships and more.

The arrival of Infinity Quizzes marks a major shift at BuzzFeed, giving BuzzFeed pollsters the opportunity to become co-creators of the platform “along with BuzzFeed quiz writers and AI technology,” especially considering that In the past year alone, the quizzes have had more than 1.1 billion views worldwide.

As they see:

the creative team’s approach to integrating AI is to create content that is “AI native” or could not exist without AI (such as an infinite amount of instant personalized quiz results); and things that are created by humans but *improved* by AI.

More information: BuzzFeed