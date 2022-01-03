Infectious disease expert says slight school reopening delay ‘might not be unreasonable’

An infectious disease expert has said that a “slight delay” to the reopening of schools “might not be unreasonable”.

Teachers and pupils are due to return to the classroom on Thursday and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said the current plan is for schools to reopen as scheduled.

Dr Eoghan de Barra, Infectious Diseases consultant in Beaumont Hospital, said on Newstalk today that the issue of schools is a “really difficult situation”.

He said: “There are teachers there in that classroom, facing them all. I feel for them – that’s a difficult situation.

“We’re on the upslope of this wave at the moment. It might not be unreasonable, because there are so many unknowns… if there could be a slight delay. But I absolutely accept that face-to-face teaching and normalisation of all this is what we want.

“When there are so many unknowns and moving parts, it may be more prudent to pause. I suspect some schools will be forced to do that due to staffing issues alone.”

Meanwhile, the Etb Schools National Parents Association has caused for a staggered approach to the reopening.

The group represent parents of almost half of post primary schools and want teaching to resume on Monday, January 10 for third and sixth years only.

They said this evening: “We the Etb-Schools-National Parents Association who represent over 47% of post primary schools have written to the Minister of Education asking that given the recent predictions by Nphet that this wave is yet to peak and that numbers may reach 50,000 a day by mid January, that a cautious approach to the reopening of schools is needed to ensure everyone’s well-being.

“Our proposal is for a staggered school reopening, with schools reopening on Monday 10th for just the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert students.

“And then based on the daily number of cases to slowly open up the other classes over the following 2 weeks.

“This would allow Parents, Schools and Teachers to deal with the projected wave and level of illness in the community in a more manageable way.”

