Infection Protection Act: Hospitals cannot fulfill “data utopias”.

According to the Protection Act, hospitals should also provide data on the corona situation. With the software and interface provided, however, this is impossible.

The German Hospital Society (DKG) does not currently consider it possible to provide the data required by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG). Hospitals are to provide the health authorities with data on bed occupancy, among other things, via the DEMIS connection (German Electronic Reporting and Information System for Infection Protection). The hospitals currently have “no way of fully complying with the mandatory data deliveries provided for in the law”.

According to the Ärzteblatt, the deadline was brought forward from the originally planned January 1, 2023 to September 17, 2022 due to a “possibly expected autumn or winter wave”. Although DEMIS has been available since March of this year, the interface is probably only being used by a fraction of the hospitals. The DKG wants to provide details on this.

With the software provided by the federal government and the digital connection, it is “not affordable” to transmit data to the health authorities every day. For months, the DKG has repeatedly pointed out the possibilities and limitations of data delivery in working groups. Every week new demands from the BMG management would have “massively burdened and overwhelmed” the existing legislation.

Lauterbach responsible for “ongoing misery”.

The DKG “does not want to allow the Federal Ministry of Health to use this law to suggest to the public that from September 17, 2022 all hospitals will deliver the required comprehensive data set, although this is sometimes neither objectively technically nor manually feasible.” The DKG sees responsibility for the “continuing misery” in the hands of the Federal Minister of Health, Prof. Karl Lauterbach.

Above all, the hospitals will only be able to deliver the occupancy data from the weekend when the interfaces between the hospital information system (HIS) and the DEMIS reporting portal are available. Likewise, rehabilitation clinics, day clinics and psychiatric specialist clinics would not be able to provide any data on bed occupancy, apart from reports on infectious diseases.

The German Hospital Society points out that the data required by politics “ be reported or can only be reported in a different form” beyond the turn of the year. Among other things, the number of operable beds cannot be reported daily, but weekly and only in the event of “significant data changes”.

In addition, the hospitals cannot report comprehensively and differentiated whether people have died with or from Corona. Likewise, with the interface and software provided, it is not possible to report whether people have been admitted to the hospital with or because of Corona. To this end, targeted studies are being carried out in selected hospitals.

Furthermore, the DKG “emphatically demands the immediate integration of data reports from the area of ​​intensive care” – DIVI intensive care register – as soon as this data can be automatically reported from the HIS to the DEMIS portal.

The hospital society demands from politicians “any sanctions […] to refrain”, the hospitals threaten if they do not deliver the data as stipulated by the BMG. The DKG wants to support all hospitals with sanctions by health authorities, which could therefore burden the hospitals with up to 25,000 euros in addition per day.

