inDrive launches new delivery method for large companies in Brazil and beyond

The company inDrive announced this week the arrival of inDrive Delivery Pro, which will function as a new business vertical. In this sense, the idea is to focus on on-demand delivery solutions for customers of companies of all sizes. In general, Europe will be the first country to rely on this novelty, which is expected to start operations in the coming months. With this, the brand’s B2B ecosystem will be strengthened, with a new modality in addition to inDrive Freight and inDrive Deliveries.

In operation, inDrive Delivery Pro will have two offer models: delivery as a service It is couriers as a service. Now, unlike the other modalities, this one focuses only on the corporate market, therefore it will not be available by application and the contracts will be signed directly. Another novelty introduced was direct payment via the app, which is currently being tested in Minas Gerais. In this way, the user will be able to use his credit card to pay in the Travel vertical. For those who want to transport loads over 20 kg, the brand is expanding its Freight vertical.





The service is expected to reach eight new cities throughout 2023 so that both people and companies can transport large loads. Likewise, the company took the opportunity to reinforce its social development projects. Nothing hires former vice president of Samsung: it focuses strongly on the Indian market This operation takes place through the vertical inVision and currently, there are 9 projects underway in 16 countries, divided into the categories: education, environment, creative industries, entrepreneurship and sports. Finally, also check out the free platform announced by the brand recently, as well as the use of AI by Amazon to deliver faster.

