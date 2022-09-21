Indicators, suspension, GPS & lock: the most important accessories for the e-scooter E-scooters get even better with the right accessories. We show indicators, GPS trackers, smart helmets, bags, locks, electric air pumps and more. 09/20/2022 20:05 tech stage

- Advertisement - E-scooters are fantastic – with the right accessories-and-games-promotions-semana-16-09-22/">accessories they get even . We show retrofit , GPS trackers, smart helmets, bags, locks, electric air pumps and more. E-scooters have enjoyed uninterrupted popularity since they were approved in 2020. During this time we have tested well over 25 e-scooters, we collect all individual tests and many advices on our e-scooter topic page . For a comprehensive and always up-to-date overview of our favorites, we recommend our top 10: The best e-scooters 2021 from 300 euros in the test . But no matter how much you love your e-scooter: With the right accessories, they get even better. Some wacky gadgets even expand their range of functions or increase security – both in traffic and in anti-theft protection. indicator - Advertisement - Announcing the turn on the e-scooter can be a real problem. Because at 20 kilometers per hour taking your hand off the narrow handlebars is not only shaky, but also dangerous in case of doubt. A few e-scooters such as the Soflow S04 Gen 2 (test report) , the IO Hawk Legend (test report) and the off-road e-scooter Eleglide D1 Master (test report) already come with a turn signal. For all others there are retrofit solutions. But beware! If you don’t want to lose the street legal status of your e-scooter, you should pay attention to an E-number for the retrofit solutions. This proves that the gadget has been tested by a relevant authority such as TÜV and found to be roadworthy. For example, we looked at the Winglights Pop turn signals , which come without an E number. Facebook and Gucci unite against the sale of fake products They are still practical, you simply stick them to the ends of the handlebars. With many e-scooters, a hole has to be drilled into the soft plastic of the handlebars. Once attached, you activate the turn signal by pressing on the ends. You can deactivate it again in the same way, or wait about half a minute until the indicator switches itself off again. Convenient but not allowed. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Winglights pop turn signals

The indicators of smart helmets (guide) are completely legal, as they are not mounted on the e-scooter. Flashing backpacks are also legal. This is where the Fischer backpack with flashing function comes in handy. This comes with a wireless remote control to attach to the handlebars and is not even expensive at 35 euros. More on flashing backpacks in Pix vs. Clone: ​​Backpacks With LED Display Compared.

Electric air pumps

Most e-scooters these days have pneumatic tires. That’s a good thing. After all, pneumatic tires absorb significantly more bumps than solid rubber tires. But they have one disadvantage: pneumatic tires are not puncture-proof. They can also lose air over time.

To inflate them again, simple air pumps are ideal. However, there are also electric models that have the advantage that you do not have to use your own strength. On the other hand, they are mostly smaller than classic air pumps and can therefore be stowed away better for transport.

A disadvantage of electric air pumps: They need energy, i.e. a sufficiently charged battery. In addition, they take longer to inflate than classic air pumps and they are often quite noisy. Here we show the most popular electric air pumps in a price comparison.

We show more on the subject in our list of the best: Top 5 electric air pumps with battery for bicycles and cars .

tuning

Some e-scooter sellers like SIP Scootershop offer proper tuning sets for e-scooters. The Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro 2 (test report) and Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report) models are particularly popular here . For them there are handlebar risers, brake calipers, latches for the folding mechanism, new engines, rear suspension and more. The shop offers a footrest for the Segway Ninebot G30D II Max (test report) , for the IO Hawk Legend (test report) a motor up to 40 kilometers per hour and a boost module.

The underbody light for connection to a USB-A port comes with its own control unit. It fits all standard e-scooter models. Before buying, those interested should be aware that the e-scooters lose their street legal status with most of these tuning upgrades.

lock

Thieves love e-scooters! Even with the engine brake switched on, the small e-scooters are quickly folded up and carried away. To prevent this, e-scooters should be tied to a fixed object such as a traffic sign or tree in public spaces. A few e-scooters like the very good Egret Ten V4 (test report) offer an eyelet for normal bicycle locks. Most other e-scooters have disc locks, handcuff locks, and cable locks that fit through the narrow spokes of the wheels.

Brake disc locks are often used on motorcycles. They clamp over a bolt in one of the holes in the brake disc and thus fix the wheel. A steel cable is now used to tie the e-scooter down. But since they are quite thin, they should hardly offer any resistance to bolt cutters.

Handcuff locks have either one or two cuffs and a long steel wire. In the case of the locks with two clamps, one encloses the rear wheel of the e-scooter or its handlebars, the other the fixed object. In the case of locks with only one clip, the steel wire describes a circle at best through the spokes and around the fixed object and then sits firmly in the clip.

We consider small cable locks to be particularly practical . We took a closer look at the Safeman multifunction cable 75 cm kindly provided by SIP-Scooterhop.com . It’s about the size of a palm when rolled up, so it fits in most pockets. To use, pull out the steel cable, which is thin enough to fit through most e-scooter spokes. To lock, insert the end of the cable into an eyelet on the reel and lock with a key. It’s simple, yet it seems well thought out. We particularly like the very small form factor. However, one should not expect a high level of security from the lock. A professional will probably crack it quickly.

We collect more about this in the article Theft protection: locks and GPS trackers for e-scooters, e-bikes and bicycles .

GPS tracker

If you want to go one step further when it comes to safety, you can attach a tracker to the e-scooter. This already works quite well with an Apple Airtag, as our test report Apple Airtag: The best key finder for iPhone users shows. The small Bluetooth trackers are hidden in special bells, for example. More on this in the article Must-have accessories for air tags: keys, wallet, bicycle & Co. However, this function could soon become less effective, since Apple could allow an iPhone to display all the air tags in the area in the future. Acer renews its notebook offering

Trackers with GPS also work with Android devices and usually transmit directly to the smartphone via the GSM network or send an SMS. Before buying, users should think about where they want to hide the tracker. In the tests, we noticed that the compartment for the battery can be unscrewed quite easily on some e-scooters. There is often space for a GPS tracker. However, it should be noted that the GPS trackers require a lot of energy and need to be charged regularly. More on this in Safely found: GPS trackers for e-bikes, backpacks, suitcases or the family .

helmets

A helmet is not mandatory on e-scooters. Nevertheless, we strongly recommend wearing good head protection. After all, the head is one of the most sensitive areas when it comes to fatal injuries. Very simple helmets start at 10 euros plus shipping, as our price comparison shows, and even a simple helmet is better than none. What is when buying a helmet is shown in our extensive purchase advice: Use your brain to find the right bicycle helmet .

We find smart helmets particularly exciting. These not only integrate light to be seen better in the dark, but in many cases also a legal indicator with remote control on the handlebars, loudspeakers for listening to music and podcasts or a hands-free system. More on this in: The most popular smart bicycle helmets in a comparison test .

Cell Phone Holder

If you want to be able to navigate through the city with your smartphone, for example, you need a cell phone holder for an uninterrupted view of the display. Users of e-scooters can use the range of smartphone holders for the bike. The only requirement: there must be enough space on the handlebars.

There is an incredibly large selection, as our article shows smartphone holders for bicycles: from waterproof to power bank with horn and light . In addition to the classic ( comparing six mounts ), which simply fixes the smartphone to the handlebars, there are also mounts with an additional pocket, waterproof mounts or mounts with a power bank and light.

bags

With a few exceptions, such as the Metz Moover (test report) , e-scooters do not have a luggage rack over the rear wheel. If the driver does not want to transport his purchases in his backpack, bags are an option. Here, too, e-scooter drivers can use the offers for the handlebars of the bicycle, similar to the smartphone holders. What fits there also sits securely on the e-scooter in most cases. Here we show a selection of particularly cheap models from 10 euros plus shipping in a price comparison.

In addition to bags for attaching to the e-scooter, there are also bags for transporting the e-scooter. If it is to be put in the clean trunk after driving through mud and snow, it helps to avoid dirt by packing it in a bag beforehand. Here, too, we have included a selection from 17 euros plus shipping in the price comparison.

Conclusion

The right accessories make riding an e-scooter safer and more practical. So everyone should definitely wear a helmet. In addition to particularly cheap helmets, there are also smart models with lights, indicators and telephony. Backpacks with integrated blinkers are practical and legal.

E-scooter drivers should definitely invest in a suitable lock. After all, e-scooters are popular with thieves. For some, investing in a GPS tracker may also be worthwhile. Similar to a bicycle, it is a good idea to buy a smartphone holder for the handlebars, especially for navigation. Pockets for small items are also extremely practical.