Indiana Jones came to the D23 expo to present a new trailer and images behind closed doors, with the participation of Harrison Ford

The first image of the fifth installment of “ Jones” was revealed. (DisneyPlus)

On the occasion of the celebration of D23, Disney Y lucasfilmpremiered a preview of the fifth installment of Indiana Jones and although it aroused the emotion of those present, unfortunately the progress and the shown have only been for those attending the event that took place in Anaheim.

Harrison Ford appeared on stage to talk about the film, which does not yet have an official title and whose premiere is scheduled for June 30, 2023. The actor appeared in the company of the director james mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller Bridge.

“Indiana Jones 5” will premiere in 2023. (LUCASFILM)



“Thank you for making these movies such an incredible experience for all of us. I am very proud to say that this is fantastic and And this is one of the reasons, “said the actor pointing to Phoebe, while she looked visibly moved.

The film will feature a large number of action scenes and chases on planes, trains and even on horseback, according to the preview released by Lucasfilm and was seen on Ford in his role as the most famous archaeologist on the big screen and he seems not to regret having turned 80 just two months ago.

The shooting of the film was almost completely completed in February this year. (LUCASFILM)



“The movies of Indiana Jones they are about fantasy and mystery, but also about the heart. We have a great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass. Thank you for making this movie series such an amazing experience for everyone,” he noted.

Waller–Bridgebest known for being the protagonist of the series of Prime Video, fleabagjoins this adventure to give life to the adventurer and fellow traveler from Indiana, named Helen.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the fifth installment. (EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON)



“It was a pleasure working with this legend. keep up with Ford it’s exhausting because a scene doesn’t fail. It’s so precise,” the British actress joked about what it was like to work with harrison in indiana jones 5.

Beside Ford Y Waller–Bridge are the newcomers to the series Mads Mikkelsen, Tony Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann Y Antonio Banderas. The film marks the first time the acclaimed director steven spielberg he does not direct an installment of the series. Spielberg remained as producer, indiana jones 5 It is directed by Mangold (Logan).

“Indiana Jones” is one of the most successful movie franchises. (Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

Although there is less than a year to go before this feature film reaches cinemas around the world, few or no details have been revealed about the plot of this new adventure, almost everything has been kept secret, perhaps that is one of the the reasons why lucasfilm You have chosen to present this preview only to the press and without being part of the live broadcast of the D23Expo.

the legendary composer John Williams also returns to create the soundtrack for this film whose song Helen’s Theme It was already advanced on September 4 during one of his summer concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

