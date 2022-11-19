Indiana Jones 5: film receives new official image with Harrison Ford

Fans are eager for news of Indiana Jones 5. Disney and Lucasfilm know this and have been releasing dosed information over the last eight months. There is still no official trailer and no official details about the story. Fortunately, the film will print Empire Magazine, which brought some details and information about the production.

Empire Magazine revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will take place in the 1960s, a few years after “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, which had its events set in the year 1967 and should bring the hero going to New York. - Advertisement - The film is scheduled to premiere on June 30, 2023 at the movies. A leak claims that the plot should take place at the beginning of the special race and will pit the archaeologist against the Nazis.

Indiana Jones is back! “It’s full of adventure, laughs, and real emotion,” says Harrison Ford. Take a first look at Indiana Jones 5, from Empire’s major world-exclusive new issue. READ MORE: https://t.co/VYFhQ7Rqyn pic.twitter.com/rMGsoxZLKk — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 18, 2022

It will be directed by James Mangold (Logan) and the cast will feature Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook and Madds Mikkenlsen. John Williams will again be responsible for the soundtrack and in a recent interview, he suggested that it will be the last work of his career in cinema.

Indiana Jones 5 will be released 15 years after “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, the character’s last film. According to rumors, Disney and Lucasfilm want to continue the franchise through series for Disney Plus and the new film would see the archaeologist passing the mantle to another younger character.

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones on the cover of @empiremagazine🇧🇷 Read the first Indiana Jones interviews and see brand-new images in the world-exclusive issue, on sale Thursday 24 November. pic.twitter.com/KgoykDhywh — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) November 18, 2022

Indiana Jones is a legendary archaeologist created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. He has become a movie icon since his big screen debut in 1981, with “Raiders of the Lost Ark”. The success was so great that the film earned three sequels: “The Temple of Doom” (1984), “The Last Crusade” (1989) and “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008).