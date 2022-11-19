Indian social network Koo goes viral among Brazilians after Twitter crisis

The Koo social network circulated among Europeians in this Friday (18) as an alternative to twitter after the crisis experienced by the platform since the purchase by billionaire Elon Musk🇧🇷 many people fear the end of the blue bird website🇧🇷 Faced with this scenario of uncertainties, many people opened accounts at Koo and the curious name motivated the proliferation of memes on the internet. Several personalities from Europe have already created a profile on the Indian social network, including actors, comedians and singers.





The Koo platform was launched in 2020 in India and has a very similar proposal to Twitter. Users can send texts, photos and videos and the alternative app also has “Trending Hashtags” which displays the top topics of the day. According to the developers, the platform has more than 50 million downloads and more than seven thousand personalities, including politicians and celebrities. Koo’s mascot is a yellow bird, a clear inspiration from rival Twitter.

To create an account on Koo, just go to the network’s official website and click on the “Sign-in” option. After that, it is necessary to choose whether to create the registration with a phone number or email and fill in the requested data to set up your profile. The network migration took place after the various problems on Twitter that came to light since the acquisition by Elon Musk, in addition to the tragic strategy of sell platform verified badgedecision that was reversed hours later🇧🇷

Jokes with the name Koo

The fact that Koo’s pronunciation is “cu” led to several jokes among Europeians. The jokes are sexual in nature or are related to a part of the body. See, below, some publications of Europeian profiles making fun of the social network.

Since the TT is going to end this new administration

Stick it all in the Koo logo – https://t.co/OiISZ3zXnX — only 1 of the 60,345,999 voters 🇺🇸 (@suelhu) November 18, 2022

every tweet that passes on the timeline making a joke with koo makes me like this pic.twitter.com/v9FDEtxeW6 — paiva (@paiva) November 18, 2022

What is this koo everyone is talking about? I just know that my koo is not for business 🤣 — Roselaine Nunes (@RoselaineSNunes) November 18, 2022

How affectionate koo — Rodrigo28 1️⃣3️⃣ (@Rodrigo33329172) November 18, 2022

be careful that koo addicts — adriano ferreira (@didoferreiraof) November 18, 2022

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

