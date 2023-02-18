5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsIndian authorities accuse the BBC of tax evasion : NPR

Indian authorities accuse the BBC of tax evasion : NPR

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
ap23045299362417 wide d1fd196ab856be927daa704a4e0e6610839f9ded s1400 c100.jpg
ap23045299362417 wide d1fd196ab856be927daa704a4e0e6610839f9ded s1400 c100.jpg
- Advertisement -

Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India.

Altaf Qadri/AP

- Advertisement -


hide caption

toggle caption

Altaf Qadri/AP

- Advertisement -

Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India.

- Advertisement -

Altaf Qadri/AP

MUMBAI — After three days searching the BBC’s offices in India, Indian tax authorities say they found evidence of unpaid taxes and undeclared income.

Without naming the BBC, India’s Finance Ministry says its tax inspectors have found “crucial evidence” showing “discrepancies and inconsistencies” in the tax declarations of “a prominent international media company.”

Press freedom advocates around the world have decried this week’s raids on the BBC — in which journalists and accountants alike were questioned, and had their phones and laptops searched. Some slept in their office for two nights.

The searches came weeks after the British broadcaster aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — and his government banned it from being shown here.

The BBC has said it’s cooperating with authorities and that its journalists here will continue to report “without fear or favor.”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.