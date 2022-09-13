Independent security updates on iOS 16? The user can deactivate them

HomeTech GiantsAppleIndependent security updates on iOS 16? The user can deactivate them

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
On iOS 16 – freshly released – there is a feature that allows Apple to release security updates more promptly, therefore without waiting for the publication of a new version of the firmware. The novelty introduced is called rapid safety interventions: it is active by default, but – new in the novelty – the Cupertino company left the user the freedom to disable it.

Let’s start by understanding where this new function is located:

Settings> General> Software Update> Automatic Updates> System File and Security Interventions


Apple’s support page has been updated (English only, not yet Italian), and now under “Install quick safety interventions” it is read:

The default tech settings you should turn off right away

Rapid security interventions deliver important security enhancements faster before they become part of other enhancements in a future software update.

  • To receive the hotfix automatically: activate the Security and File System toggle
  • To not automatically receive the hotfix: disable the toggle. In this case the rapid security update will be included in the next firmware version

More like this

