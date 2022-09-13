Independent security updates on iOS 16? The user can deactivate them

On iOS 16 – freshly released – there is a feature that allows Apple to release security updates more promptly, therefore without waiting for the publication of a new version of the firmware. The novelty introduced is called rapid safety interventions: it is active by default, but – new in the novelty – the Cupertino company left the user the freedom to disable it.
Let’s start by understanding where this new function is located:
Settings> General> Software Update> Automatic Updates> System File and Security Interventions
Apple’s support page has been updated (English only, not yet Italian), and now under “Install quick safety interventions” it is read:
Rapid security interventions deliver important security enhancements faster before they become part of other enhancements in a future software update.
- To receive the hotfix automatically: activate the Security and File System toggle
- To not automatically receive the hotfix: disable the toggle. In this case the rapid security update will be included in the next firmware version