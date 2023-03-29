5G News
Incredible! Temple Run wins ultra-realistic version made in Unreal Engine 5

Published on

By Abraham
Unreal Engine 5 is being used by several developers to show how old games can gain new life and impressive graphics, as was the case with GTA Vice City 2. Now the game that won a renewed version was Temple Run, the classic for cell phones that look spectacular with the new graphics engine from Epic Games.

Sample video with Temple Run in Unreal Engine 5 was posted on Teaser Play YouTube channel, which is dedicated to showing various game creations and modifications.

In it we see that several visual inspirations such as 3D paths made of stones with waterfalls, obstacles, stones and rivers were preserved and redone with absurd realism in Unreal Engine 5.

Another strong point of the new version is the dynamic lighting, which makes the game environment more immersive compared to the original Temple Run which was released for iOS in 2011 by Imangi Studios and was downloaded more than 1 billion times in just 3 years, something impressive for the time.

Get the classic ‘Mafia’ free for a limited time on Steam

Watch the original Temple Run trailer:

Anyway, it’s impossible not to feel like playing this version, but unfortunately it was only created by a fan for this demo, being just a non-interactive concept. Despite this, you can still download Temple Run from the App Store and Google Play for free.

