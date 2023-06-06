Incredible! Apple surprises with the spectacular macOS Sonoma: Enjoy like never before

- Advertisement -

Apple’s macOS 14 Sonoma unveiling came during the WWDC andFocusing fully on things like widgets, totally new and amazing screensavers, Game Mode and much more that might interest you completely.

This major announcement at WWDC 2023 led to multiple updates like macOS 14 Sonoma which is quite similar to what the company did with OS X Leopard to OS X Snow Leopard in 2009. This is similar in that it doesn’t include all-new updates, but it does which seems to take into account the current of the other devices, matching the performance to reach as close as possible to iOS 17.

Apple Silicon could be entering its prime especially worrying about helping you get all your tasks done. In the words of Craig Federighi, it appears that MacOS Sonoma has multiple features that enhance your entire experience from “stunning new screensavers that display beautiful slow-motion videos of places around the world.” He also pointed out that you could look at places like the Hong Kong skyline or the hills of Sonoma. Once connected you will be able to look at these types of images directly on your desktop.

Also worth mentioning are the updated widgets for macOS Sonoma. Craig Federighi noted that widgets are not just a distraction but “make them browseable without feeling intrusive.” He added that the focus will be exclusive so they can stay in the background without losing sight of what’s important. The interesting thing will be to see how the widgets “are dyed intelligently depending on the color behind them”, for example if you change your wallpaper.

Video conferencing upgrade

The smartest ways to support the user in their remote conferences with the “Presenter Overlay” video features. Federighi says that the new macOS creates a gap between the presenter background and your slides. It doesn’t remove the background, it just adds the slides behind you cleverly with layers in between.

It gives you great freedom “thanks to the neural engine and Apple Silicon” you get amazing quality.

Plus take advantage of new video effects in FaceTime, Zoom, Teams, WebEx, and other apps. You can even place reactions next to your videos like balloons, confetti, hearts, and more.

Updates for Safari

Among the ads is Safari in its new version of web browser. It now has “beautiful advances in typography,” increased privacy, and now with better password features.

Private browsing mode now blocks if you’re not using it. It blocks it so that there are no trackers on the pages and “eliminates tracking of URLs while you browse.”

The company adds the “possibility of securely sharing passwords and keys with people nearby.” This is a good option for members of the same group looking to add or edit passwords. It may even be with iCloud Keychain, as the end-to-end encryption is still there.

Safari Profiles now you can clearly divide your mode of work browsing and personal browsing. Profiles can even “separate cookie history extensions, tab groups, and favorites so you can log in to the same site with your work account and personal account.” You can also manage the collections and extensions for whatever you need.

finally, too you can save a website as an app so you can load it whenever you want from the dock. Once you open the app you will notice the site as a simplified toolbar. No matter the site, on Mac you will now have a web app from any site, so it also helps developers who no longer have to do extra work from other sites.

The public beta version arrives from July. Although the release for all audiences by macOS Sonoma arrives until October.