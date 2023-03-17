Incredible! Apple prepares the natural language revolution with the new features of Siri

- Advertisement -

Apple is already hard at work on new features related to improving Siri’s natural language, at least this is what has shared the medium 9to5Mac. This new technology bears the code name “Bobcat” and seeks to improve the language since the last beta of tvOS 16.4 and will soon end up being in the company’s other operating systems. This does not prevent further development of these technologies for Siri.

Apple’s tests for Siri

Since the last beta of tvOS 16.4, the Cupertino company introduced a few features regarding the “Siri natural language generation”. At the moment, Apple has these features only for Siri jokes on Apple TV.

Even though these cool features are part of the tvOS system that includes Apple TV, as well as the HomePod, For now, language generation is enabled only on Apple TV. The 9to5Mac medium points out that the code for these features is present in other devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod and Apple TV. This does not mean that they are only active on Apple TV.

Regarding this, the New York Times reported in these days that the team in charge of Apple is in the process of developing “language generation concepts”. So 9to5Mac reiterate that report along with other details.

It is quite relevant to note that Apple is currently working on these functions for the Siri system, but they are not at all the search for chatbot-like intelligence similar to ChatGPT. What is that Apple is developing artificial intelligence technologies that essentially increase the language characteristics of the current Siri. Journalist Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman published that there is no Apple project related to actively developing a ChatGPT.

Apple and new technologies

Currently, Siri is driven through templates and not specifically with any kind of language artificial intelligence behind it. As other reports have commented, the hurdles are truly significant in the development of the next Siri and exceed anything seen in the last decade.

There is still no clear day for the company to continue introducing natural language generation technologies to other company systems and devices. So only in silent testing your way with this AI. The improvements that would come after this first moment are clear by the company, although they are not expected in the immediate future.