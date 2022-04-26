Increase protection on TikTok: so you can activate your parental control

One of the most used social networks by teenagers right now is TikTok. This makes it a good idea to have as precise control as possible of the content they consume. Well, this is possible without having to install anything additional because the application in question includes parental control. We show you how to activate it. The truth is that depending on the age indicated when registering on the platform, the behavior and content to which you have access varies, but this may be little in some cases. An example is when there is an abuse of time (for example) that makes it advisable to set limits. This is just what you are going to achieve by carrying out the steps that we are going to indicate and that are simple to implement. How TikTok parental control is activated Well, to activate it and take advantage of all its functions, you have to pair the application on the teenager’s terminal with the one installed on the parent or guardian’s device (in a similar way to what happens with Google’s Family Link) . This is positive, since it is possible to specifically review the use made of the account, and it is important to know that you always have to execute this from the mobile device because this option is not offered on the computer. These are the steps you have to take to activate the parental control offered by the TikTok social network: Open the application in the usual way on your phone and then click on the profile icon in the lower right area. In the new screen that appears you must use the icon with three horizontal lines that is usually called a hamburger. From the options that exist, choose Settings and privacy. You will now see a list with many options where the one that interests you is Family pairing and, when using it, you must click on the red button in the lower area called Continue. Now you will see the option that Allows you to set that this is the parent’s phone, select this option and click Next. You will see a QR code on the screen that you must use on the child’s terminal. To do this, follow the steps above, but when choosing the type of account you must select Teenager. And then scan the code that is on your phone.Use the Link Accounts button and a window will appear where you have to use the Link option.Once this is done, you are done and you can check all the options that it is possible to configure, such as for example the time of use or check the searches that have been made. As you have seen, the process, although somewhat long, is quite simple and allows you to have a fairly good control of everything that teenagers do on TikTok. And, if you wish, you can set restrictions… something that is very positive. >